3 DU BCL activists expelled  over torturing student

The administration of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University (DU) on Wednesday expelled three Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists for six months from the hall for torturing a first-year student in the guestroom of the hall.

The expelled activists are Kamruzzaman Raju, a student of the Department of Sociology, Hridoy Ahmed Kajal, a student of the Department of History and Yamin Islam of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research.

They all are second-year students under the 2019-20 academic session.

Victim Md Akhtarul Isla, was tortured both mentally and physically by the BCL men in the guestroom of the hall on January 26 at night.

He was asked to keep staring at a light for one hour as punishment for his absence in the guestroom on the previous day. Although he explained his sickness, the seniors forced him to abide by the order.

At one stage of the torture, Akhtarul fell ill and sent to Dhaka Medical College. He was even threatened not to share the incident with anybody after returning from the medical.

Akhtarul Islam lodged a written complaint with the provost of the hall after the incident. On the basis of the allegation, a three-member investigation committee was formed headed by Prof Md Shah Miran of the Department of Chemistry.

He was asked to submit the investigation report within three working days.

On the basis of this report, the administration issued a six-month expulsion order against the three students after finding their involvement in the incident.

Provost of the hall Prof Abdul Bashir told journalists, "According to the investigation report, the three students had been expelled from the hall for six months. No evidence was found against the other accused."

The accused in the case are all active activists of Chhatra League and followers of the current General Secretary of the Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit of the Chhatra League, Abu Yunus.

Abu Younus was also expelled from the hall temporarily in 2017 over beating a student of the hall.







