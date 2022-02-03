Video
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:43 AM
Home Back Page

Exceptional protest against plastic pollution in Saint Martin

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

As a part of symbolic protest against global plastic pollution, a group of Bangladeshi researchers installed coral fish and turtle mural made of plastic waste in Saint Martin.
Researchers said, two murals have created awareness among tourists and already reduced pollution in the Saint Martin.
They said that the tail, fins and head of the coral fish were made by chips and biscuit wrapping paper while water bottles were used to build rest of the body of the fish.
The turtle which is made form abandoned water bottles and fishing nets is decorated next to coral fish.
The Faculty of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Marine Science is conducting a study at Saint Martin with the support of the Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF) and Channel 24.  
Faizul Siddiqui, Co-Principal investigator of the research team and senior reporter for Channel 24, said, "Since 2014 I have been  working as a volunteer of Keokradong Bangladesh to make awareness against plastic pollution."
"Upon completition of a research workshop titled 'Prevent Plastic Pollution in the Costal Area' in Sri Lanka in 2019, I decided to make awareness among our costal area people and tourists against plastic pollution. This porject is the part of my protest," said Faizul Siddiqui.
KGF Executive Director Jiban Krishna Biswas said, "A person on an average consumes at least 18 kg of plastic in different ways throughout his life. Fishes are also polluted due to plastic waste in river and sea. It  is affecting the human body. Therefore, this initiative has been taken to raise awareness in  the world."
"Only research cannot protect Saint Martin.  Public awareness can play the most importan role," added Jiban Krishna.
Concerned Research Professor Dr. Kazi Ahsan Habib said, "At first we wanted to distribute leaflets in Saint Martin to raise public awareness. Later we thought that tourists and locals would throw the leaflets on the beach. These leaflets will pollute the environment again."
"That is why we want to raise public awareness about the environment by installing coral fish and a turtle in Saint Martin  made from plalstic waste," Ahsan Habib added.





