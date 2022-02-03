Rohingya crisis may be security risk for entire region if left unresolved, Momen tells Yusof

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen requested for a more focused efforts on part of the ASEAN for bringing about a durable and permanent solution of the Rohingya crisis saying that the crisis is left festering any longer would be a security risks for not only Bangladesh, but also South Asia and the South East Asian region.

Dr Momen shared his apprehensions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs-II of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan PehinYusof on Wednesday over a video call while exchanging New Year greetings, Foreign Ministry said.

Referring to his recent telephone calls to his counterparts in the South East Asian countries, Dr Momen shared that he had discussed about the protracted crisis resulting from the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals with all of them and had sought their firm support for persuading Myanmar for creating a congenial situation for a safe, dignified and early repatriation of more than 1.1 million Myanmar nationals from Bangladesh.

Recognizing the huge burden imposed on Bangladesh due to the Rohingya crisis, Dato Erywan Yusof expressed his full sympathy and observed that the situation was unfair to Bangladesh. He also expressed hope that all sides in Myanmar would remain committed to the mechanism agreed for the repatriation of the displaced people back to Myanmar and would work sincerely for bringing a sustainable solution to this crisis, the release said.

Dato ErywanYusof expressed his keen interest on import of Bangladeshi mangoes and emphasized on concluding an Air Service Agreement for facilitating Bangladesh-Brunei bilateral trade.

The Bruneian Foreign Minister informed that Brunei was expanding its petro-chemical sector, which may open opportunities for recruiting more Bangladeshi manpower in the near future.

Dr Momen reiterated his call to Myanmar for taking necessary confidence building measures to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of the displaced Rohingya people to the State of Rakhine in Myanmar.

During the conversation, Dr Momen informed that Bangladesh attaches high importance to its warm relations with Brunei. Both Ministers reviewed the important aspects of existing bilateral relations and agreed to explore new areas of cooperation for further cementing the relations.

Highlighting the attractive investment packages, and the opportunities offered by the 100 economic zones, Dr Momen encouraged the Bruneian investors and business community to avail these opportunities for mutual benefit of the two brotherly people. Bangladesh Foreign Minister specially referred to the opportunities for the Bruneian entrepreneurs in the areas of ICT and digital economy, Halal trade, agro-processing, fisheries etc.

Describing the Bangladeshi workers as sincere, hard-working and quick-learners, Dr Momen assured the Bruneian Foreign Minister of full cooperation in this regard for win-win collaboration.

While discussing the need for having high level visits for further strengthening the bilateral relations, Dato Yusof shared their keenness on having the visit of the Sultan of Brunei to Bangladesh which got postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Dr Momen warmly welcomed the proposal and both the Ministers agreed on taking all necessary preparations in this regard.











