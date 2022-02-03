At last, ERL second unit going to see light, DPP submitted to Ministry

CHATTOGRAM Feb 2: At last, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has submitted the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second unit of Eastern Refinery to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on January 16 last for approval.

With the approval of the Ministry, the DPP will be signed by the Prime Minister. Then the implementation of the project will begin.

Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of ERL, told the Daily Observer that the cost of the project has been estimated at over Taka 19,400 crore.

He said the Engineers' India Limited has prepared the DPP for the project.

The second unit of ERL with the production capacity of three million tonnes of petroleum products will

be implemented by the BPC.

"The project will be implemented in five years time from January 2022 to December 2026", he said.

Meanwhile, the Engineers' India Limited has prepared the DPP for the project two years back.

The Energy Ministry sources said that the period of the consultant Engineers' India Limited of India has been extended for four years more. The extension period of four years has been approved by the Government on August 10 last year till June 30 in 2024 next.

Sources said that the government is discussing the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Contractor) with the Technip. Technip of France has submitted the technical offer and financial offers for appointment as the contractor of the second unit.

Meanwhile, the government has earlier signed an agreement with the Technip of France for preparation of documents on 'Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for construction of the second unit of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL). The proposal in this connection was approved in the Cabinet Purchase Committee held on December, 2016. In this connection another agreement was signed with Technip in 2015 last for construction of the Second unit of ERL.

But the fate of the Technip is yet to be decided.

The second unit of ERL would be built with own financing of the Government of Bangladesh (GOB).

Meanwhile, the Eastern Refinery Limited was established in Pakistan period in 1967 to meet the growing demand of petroleum products of the country. The ERL can produce all types of petroleum products including HSD (Diesel), HOBC (Octane), SKO (Kerosene), MS (Petrol), Furnace oil, Lubricants, bitumen, LP gas, JP etc.

The BPC sources said, the rate of demand of petroleum products in the country is increasing by about 11 per cent annually. The sources also said, JP-1, Kerosene (SKO), Diesel, and petrol are only imported as finished products while all other products including the aforesaid products are produced in the ERL.

Only, the state owned BPC is presently importing both crude and refined petroleum from foreign countries.

Crude petroleum is supplied to ERL for refining while the refined petroleum products are directly supplied to three marketing companies of the country, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna Oil Companies.

Currently, the government has decided to import some 16 lakh tonnes of crude oil and 58.50 lakh tonnes of refined oil for the year 2022 to meet the growing demand of the country.

BPC under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would import 16 lakh tonnes of crude oil for this year from Saudi ARAMCO and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM). BPC will furhter import another 58.50 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil also for this year.

As a result, the total demand of the country is now over 74 lakh tonnes annually. But the ERL is meeting only 20 per cent demand of the country while the other 80 per cent of refined petroleum products are imported.

As per statistics of BPC, the country is paying over Taka 3,000 crore annually for importing the refined oil.

Considering the situation, the government had taken up a project for setting up the second unit of ERL.