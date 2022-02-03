Video
BCL uses fragmentary names of 3 DU halls

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Tausiful Islam

Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, has been using fragmentary names of Salimullah Muslim Hall, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall and
Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall of Dhaka University (DU).
They are using 'Salimullah Hall', 'Fazlul Huq Hall' excluding 'Muslim' from the full names while 'Muktijoddha Hall' instead of 'Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.'
On Wednesday morning, the organization announced the names of the newly elected presidents and general secretaries of the hall committees of the DU branch. These names were announced, issuing 18 separate notifications. However, it was seen the aforementioned names of the three halls were changed in those notifications.
Earlier, the hall units also used the fragmentary names of the three halls in the festoons and notifications made ahead of the joint conference of the eighteen halls held on January 30.
Some of the university students have expressed their dissatisfaction over the matter. They said the Chhatra League is intentionally excluding 'Muslim' from the names of the halls.
Expressing sorrow over the exclusion of the word Muslim, Tuhin Emran, a fourth-year student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, said, "Are the two 'Muslim' words in the 'Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall' and 'Salimullah Muslim Hall' conflicting with progressiveness? Why did Chhatra League use fragmentary names of the halls in their press releases? This does not seem be a common mistake." "On the contrary, it seems that by excluding the word Muslim, the Chhatra League has not made a name for itself as a progressive organization," Tuhin further said, adding, "Chhatra League should keep in mind that this organization has been established in the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall."
Earlier on January 26, Saddam Hussain, general secretary of the BCL DU branch, shared all the designs of 18 separate festoons for the 18 halls for the conference. The use of the fragmentary names was also noticed there.
Contacted, Saddam Hussain said these are 'abbreviated forms' of the names of the halls.
This correspondent talked to a number of students of these three halls but found no one saying these 'abbreviated forms.'
A student of Salimullah Muslim hall said they use 'SM Hall' as abbreviated form the hall while students of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall said they never heard such shortened name of their hall.
On the other hand, residents of the Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall said they say 'Zia Hall' as shortened form and only the Chhatra League leaders call it 'Muktijoddha Hall' as it was named after the former President and founder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman.


