Prof Ashabul made Proctor of RU  

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
RU Correspondent

Dr Md Ashabul Hoque, a professor of the Department of Mathe-matics of Rajshahi University, has been made the new proctor relieving the acting proctor Liaquat Ali.
Prof Md Ashabul Hoque's appointment was confirmed in an order signed by Registrar Prof Abdus Salam in the afternoon on Tuesday.
Prof Pradip Kumar Pandey, head of Public Relation of the university, said Prof Md Ashabul Hoque would take his
responsibility shortly.
Prof Md Ashabul Hoque's appointment came after acting proctor Liaquat Ali fled following the death of a student in an accident on the campus Tuesday night.
Mahmud Habib Himel, a 4th-year student, of Graphic Design, Crafts and History Department of the university, was crushed to death and another student was injured as a truck ran over their motorcycle on the campus at about 9:00pm on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the university's Habibur Rahman Hall around 8:45pm.


  
