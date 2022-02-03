BCL announces 18 DU hall committees

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Wednesday announced the committees of the eighteen hall units of Dhaka University (DU) branch.

However, the committees are yet to be full-fledged ones. BCL leaders said they would very soon declare them.

The names of the newly selected presidents and general secretaries were announced after two days of a joint conference with the post aspirants of the eighteen halls.

BCL central President Al-Nahean Khan Joy, General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee, DU branch President Sonjit Chandra Das and General Secretary of the branch Saddam Hussain issued separate press releases with the names of the partial committees for the next one-year tenure.

On Wednesday morning, the four leaders talked to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually.

Saddam Hussain told the Daily Observer, "We have informed our Prime Minister about the committees."

"We have told the new leaders to form the complete committees in their respective halls as soon as possible with all the post aspirants who did not get post and dedicated leaders and activists. We will fix a date to announce the full-fledged committees," Saddam added.

The selected leaders were welcomed by the leaders and activists with flowers and sweets. The candidates who did not get posts in the committees also congratulated the leaders and expressed cooperation to work together for the organization.

Md Mariam Zaman Khan (Sohan) and Siam Rahman were selected as president and general secretary for Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit.

Sajibur Rahman Sajib and Abu Yunus were selected president and general secretary respectively for Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit.

Shahidul Haque (Shishir) and Muhammad Hossain were selected as president and general secretary for Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall unit respectively.

Kamal Uddin Rana and Rubel Hossain were selected as president and general secretary of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall unit.

Mehedi Hasan Shanto and Mahbubur Rahman were selected as president and general secretary for Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit respectively.

Md Reazul Islam and Munayem Shahriar Moon were selected as president and general secretary respectively for Sir A F Rahman Hall unit.

Azharul Islam Mamun and Hasibul Hossain Shanto were selected as president and general secretary respectively for Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall unit.

Md Sumon Khalifa and Md Lutfur Rahman were selected as president and general secretary respectively for Kabi Jasimuddin Hall unit while Tanvir Sikder and Mishat Sarker were selected as president and general secretary respectively for Salimullah Muslim Hall unit.

Kajal Das and Atanu Barman were selected as president and general secretary respectively for Jagannath Hall unit while Anwar Hossain Naeem and Abu Hasib Mukto were selected as president and general secretary for Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall.

Zahidul Islam and Sharif Ahmed Munim were selected as president and general secretary respectively for Shahidullah Hall unit while Enayet H Manon and Imdadul Hasan Sohag were selected as president and general secretary for Amar Ekushey Hall unit.

Atika Binte Hossain and Antora Das were selected as president and general secretary for the Ruqayyah Hall unit.

For Shamsunnahar Hall, Khadija Akhtar Urmi and Nusrat Rubaiyat Neela were selected as president and general secretary respectively while Kohinoor Akter Rakhi and Sanjida Yasmin were selected as president and general secretary for Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall unit.

Razia Sultana Kotha and Jannatul Hawa Akhi were selected as president and general secretary for Bangladesh- Kuwait Maitree Hall unit while Pooja Karmakar and Rima Akhter Dolly were selected as president and general secretary of Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall unit.

The last DU hall committees were formed in December, 2016. The one-year tenure of the committees expired in December, 2017.









