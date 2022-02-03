Video
7 killed in train, road accidents in 3 districts

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

The twisted and mangled remains of private car lying on the Birampur-Ghoraghat rail crossing in Dinajpur after it was rammed by Rangpur-bound Kurigram Express train from Dhaka on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least seven people were killed and several others were injured in separate road and train accidents in Dinajpur, Patuakhali and Sherpur.
Our Dinajpur Correspondent reports three passengers of a private car were killed on Wednesday morning when a train rammed into the vehicle at a rail crossing in Dinajpur's Birampur upazila. The accident took place at Ghoraghat Railghunti area around 6:40am on Wednesday.
Birampur Police Station OC Sumon Kumar Mohanto confirmed the news of the accident. One of the deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 40, a resident of Shahpara village.
Witnesses said a Kurigram-bound Kurigram Express train rammed into a private car, carrying four people, at a rail crossing. Three passengers of the private car died on the spot.
But the car driver managed to save himself, eye witnesses said. Locals said
the gatekeeper was not present at the crossing.
Gatekeeper Saifuzzaman said, "The construction work of the rail line's gate is going on. For this, the gate has been closed by rope. But the car driver did not see the rope due to dense fog that led to the accident."
Our Patuakhali Correspondent added at least two people were killed  and several others injured in a head-on collision of a passenger bus with an easy bike at Ghutabachha area of Nilganj union in Kalapara on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Baizid, 14 and Selim, 48.  The deceased were residents of Mohammadpur and Gamirtala of Nilganj union in Kalapara.
The other three passengers who were seriously injured in the incident were rescued by the locals and taken to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Our Sherpur Correspondent writes a picnic party turned into a tragedy for 15 school students as two of them died on their way back when a vehicle they were travelling plunged into a roadside ditch in Sherpur district on Tuesday night.
The remaining students sustained various injuries in the accident. The deceased were identified as Saidul Islam, son of Selim Mia, and Abu Taleb, son of Ismail Hossain of the upazila's Purbakharia Kajirchar area. The injured are being treated at hospitals.
The accident occurred near the Kalakanda-Diarchar Bridge in Sribordi upazila. "The students had hired a vehicle to go to a picnic spot in Jhenaigati upazila. While returning, they had hired another vehicle that veered off the road and fell into the ditch around 11:30pm,"Abul Hashem, OC of Sribordi Police Station, said.
The accident left the 15 students hurt of them six were critically injured. Two of them were declared dead on arrival at Sribordi Upazila Health Complex, while the four others had been shifted to Sherpur District Hospital in the wake of their worsening medical condition, the officer said.  "Efforts are on to arrest the driver of the ill-fated vehicle," he added.


