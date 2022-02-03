RU pays Tk 5 lakh to Himel's family

Univ to bear life-long treatment cost of Himel's mother The Rajshahi University (RU) administration has handed over a Tk 5 lakh cheque to the family of Mahbud Habib Himel, who was killed in an accident on the campus on Tuesday night.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Golam Shabbir Sattar said on Wednesday, "The university will bear the life-long treatment cost of Himel's mother."

Himel's body was taken to his Natore village home after a namaz-e-janaza held at RU Central Mosque at 11:00am on Wednesday. The university teachers and students attended the janaza.

Before the namaz-e-janaza, the body was kept in front of the Fine Arts Building of the university for teachers and students to pay last respect. He was buried at Natore Central Graveyard after Zohr prayer.

Meanwhile, Detective Branch (DB) of police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver and its helper over the death of Rajshahi University (RU) student Mahbud Habib Himel in an accident.

The truck driver is Titu, 35, the killer driver of the vehicle which knocked

Himel and another student off their motorbike on the campus on Tuesday night.

"Titu and his assistant were detained from Kashiadanga area in Rajshahi city on Wednesday. They were taken to DB office for interrogation," said Rajshahi Metropolitan (Motihar Zone) ADC Md Ekramul Haque.

Mahmud Habib Himel, a fourth-year student of the Fine Arts faculty, was killed after a truck hit their motorcycle on the campus around 9:00pm on Tuesday.

After the accident, agitated students set fire to six trucks. They also blockaded Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway protesting the death in the accident

Meanwhile, Rajshahi University Acting Proctor, Asstt Prof Liaquat Ali, was removed from his post following the death of Himel on campus.







