Dhaka, Moscow sign MoU on Bangabandhu Satellite-2

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) and the Russian Federation's Glavkosmos for the launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-2 into space in the capital yesterday afternoon.

The MoU was signed at the office of Bangladesh Satellite Company in Dhaka in the presence of the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications,

Mr. Mustafa Jabbar.

BSCL chairman Dr. Shahjahan Mahmud presided over the event. Besides Secretary of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications Md Khalilur Rahman, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentevich Mantitsky and Bangladesh's Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Director General of Glavkosmus Dmitry Laskutab were present.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the Telecom Minister said the government has taken initiative to build Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in collaboration with the Russian government. Mentioning that the government is committed to implement the promises made in the 2018 election manifesto, the Minister said that Bangladesh has entered the 5G era on 12 December 2021 with the continuation of implementation of the 2018 election manifesto. We have already signed an agreement with the consortium to establish a third submarine cable connection, the implementation of which has begun. Our third commitment is to build Bangabandhu Satellite 2.

Bangladesh became a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and UPU in 1973 due to the visionary and strong leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who stood on the ruins of war to harness the immense potential of telecom technology. In June 1975, Bangabandhu inaugurated the modern telecommunication system of Bangladesh with the outside world by inaugurating a satellite ground station at Betbunia. His worthy successor, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has hailed Bangladesh as the proud country to launch the 57th satellite since coming to power in 2009 as part of the implementation of the vision of a digital Bangladesh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to launch a satellite into space in 1997, the Minister said.

He described it as a historic milestone in national life. Heroic freedom fighter Mr. Mustafa Jabbar recalled Russia's contribution in the war of liberation with deep gratitude. He expressed hope that the relations between Bangladesh and Russia would be further strengthened in the days to come with the launch of Bangabandhu Satellite-2.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md. Khalilur Rahman expressed strong hope that Bangabandhu would accelerate the progress of building Satellite-2 Digital Bangladesh in space.

BSCL chairman Dr. Shahjahan Mahmud said that highlighted the different contexts of launching Bangabandhu Satellite-2 is a unique initiative of the government.

BSCL Chairman and CEO Dr. Shahjahan Mahmoud and Director General of Glavkosmos, Dmitry Laskutab signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.











