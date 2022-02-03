

Dhaka elected chair of UN Peace Building Commission

The elections to the Chair and Vice-Chairs of PBC were held on Tuesday at the UN Headquarters in New York. Egypt and the Dominican Republic were elected Vice-chairs.

Ambassador Fatima thanked the member states for reposing their trust and confidence in Bangladesh to steer the PBC during this challenging time, when the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have grave impacts on peace building and development activities.

Recalling the crucial role of peacekeepers in assisting the host countries to develop critical peace building capacities, and enabling other peace building actors to help address the root causes of conflict, she stressed reinforcing the inter-linkages between peacekeeping and peace building.

"As the leading troops and police-contributing

country to the UN peace operations, Bangladesh greatly values the importance of leveraging the positive footprints of peacekeepers in the host countries," Fatima added.

The Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN stressed the critical need for ensuring adequate, predictable and sustained financing for peace building and in this regard expressed commitment to work with the PBC members and other stakeholders.

She highlighted the importance of fostering partnership with regional and sub regional organisations and the international/regional financial institutions to support nationally-led peace building and sustaining peace efforts.

"There is much to be achieved from South-South and Triangular cooperation, especially to mobilize critical resources and create platforms for sharing ideas, and good practices," said Ambassador Fatima.

She expressed her interest to prioritise the Women Peace and Security (WPS) and the Youth Peace and Security (YPS) agenda to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women and youth in peace building.

The Ambassador emphasized on further strengthening the PBC's advisory and bridging role with the General Assembly, Security Council, and the ECOSOC, and promoting UN's system-wide coherence and synergy.

"We'll continue to push for more coherent and effective delivery of peace building goals by UN country teams, including the agencies, funds and programmes in support of national peace building priorities," she added.

Winning the Chairmanship of the United Nations Peace Building Commission by Bangladesh is a testament of the international community's trust and confidence in Bangladesh as an important contributor to international peace in some of the most difficult corners of the world, says the Bangladesh government.

The Peace Building Commission (PBC) is an intergovernmental advisory body to the UN General Assembly and Security Council that supports peace building efforts in the conflict affected countries upon their request, with a view to preventing relapse of conflict and ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.

Established in 2005, the PBC is composed of 31 members elected from the General Assembly, Security Council and ECOSOC. The top financial contributors and the top troops contributing to the UN system are also members of the commission.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been making 'significant contributions' to international peace and security, particularly by contributing to UN peace operations and also by 'championing women peace and security' agenda globally.







