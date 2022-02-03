Video
Petrol pump owners threaten strike

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association demanded raising the commission to 7.5 percent from the current 2.92 percent.  Otherwise they will go on strike from February 17 said the leaders of a faction of the organization.
President of a faction of the association Sajjadul Karim Kabul made this announcement on Wednesday at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium.
The placed a six-point demand including a rise in their commission saying that the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation made the decision on their own to reduce their losses but the people who conducted the entire process found nothing.
"The government increased the commission by only Tk 20 paisa per litre while they increased the fuel price at Tk 15 per litre," said Mizanur Rahman Ratan, General Secretary of the association's faction.
He said "All the businessmen in this sector rejected the decision".
He claimed that they talked to the high ups of the government several times, but failed to get the solution.
"We are in the last stage. If the government doesn't fulfill our demand within February 16, we will stop taking fuel from the depots from the next day." he threatened.


