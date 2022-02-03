MoFA to set up HR cell in UN wing to present facts to int'l community

The Foreign Ministry has directed its United Nations (UN) wing to set up a dedicated human rights cell to look into human rights issues with greater importance and present the facts before the international community by analysing the situation properly.

"Director M Rabiul Islam will look into the human rights cell under Director General DG (UN) Samia Anjum, we issued an office order on Tuesday in this regard," Foreign Ministry official said.

On Tuesday evening, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media that the Ministry is considering the idea to set up a human rights cell to better analyse the country's human rights situation and rightly present it to the international community.

Earlier, the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended the government to appoint a lobbyist and set up a special wing at the UN office on behalf of Bangladesh in the wake of United States' sanctions on seven former and current officials of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The parliamentary watchdog observed that negative information about

Bangladesh is being placed before the US senators and congressmen and some lobbyist groups are involved in such activities. For this reason, Bangladesh should appoint its own lobbyist to counter it.

The move comes following the December 10 US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its current and former officials on the grounds of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said many a time 'the way the human rights situation of Bangladesh was presented to the UN or other international bodies was not the whole fact.'

"The government, meanwhile, was also trying to hold a minister-level meeting with the US in person if the US side does not have trouble with the Covid-19 situation," he also said.

"We want to present the whole truth to the international community, especially those who work on human rights in Geneva and New York," he said.

"Bangladesh has many achievements in the areas of human rights and those also will be presented to them," he added.

For the last few months different international human rights organisations raised their voice over the human rights situation in Bangladesh and wrote to the UN, calling for banning RAB from the UN peacekeeping missions.

In a separate move, European Parliament Member Ivan Stefanec wrote a letter to Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, demanding for imposing sanctions against RAB, claiming that it has been involved in numerous extrajudicial killings and disappearances.

"The Bangladesh embassy in New York is also working at different levels on the issue of sanctions on RAB," noted the Foreign Secretary.

Mohammad Faruk Khan, a lawmaker of ruling Awami League and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, said, "Many people are involved in lobbying with US senators or congressmen. There are lobbyists for these jobs. That is why a lot of negative information is being presented to them. We have to work in this area."

"If a lobbyist is hired by Bangladesh in the United States, we will be able to place our accurate information there," he also said.








