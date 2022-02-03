Covid deaths keep rising



A large number of people gathers in front of the Mugda Medical College Hospital in the city for inoculation without maintaining any health hygiene rules. The picture was taken on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Bangladesh registered 36 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, the most in a day since Sept 19, taking the total death toll from the disease to 28,461.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) stated the latest deaths and fresh cases of infection in a press release on Wednesday.

It also recorded 12,193 new Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,824,180, according to the latest government data released on



Wednesday.

As many as 44,451 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 27.43 per cent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 7,930 infections and 13 fatalities. Chattogram recorded 1,659 cases and five deaths.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 15,75,137 and the recovery rate at 86.35 per cent, added the release.

Of the 36 deceased, 17 were male and 19 were female. Of them, one was between 0-10 years old, two were between 31-40, four between 41-50, seven between 51-60, nine within 61-70, nine between 71-80, and four between 81-90 years old, added the release.

Another 4,203 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,575,137.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 86.35 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.56 per cent.







