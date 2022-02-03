Educational instts closed for 2 more weeks: Dipu

As the country confronts the Covid Omicron variety, the government has extended the closure of all educational institutions for two weeks after February 6.

"The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has advised to keep educational institutions closed for few more days," Education Minister Dipu Moni said yesterday.

Considering the upward trend of the coronavirus infections in the country, the Cabinet Division announced that all educational institutions will remain closed from January 21 to February 6.

The decision was made after school students were found to have contracted the coronavirus.

"We had reopened the schools, but recently

noticed an uptick in the virus cases in the schools and colleges. Those students are coming to hospitals for medical treatment. This is really alarming," Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at the time.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh recorded 36 deaths from the disease, taking the total toll to 28,461. It recorded 12,193 new cases of the disease, raising the caseload to 1,824,180.

The positivity rate for Covid tests was 27.43 per cent.

Bangladesh reopened its education institutions on Sept 12 last year, after 543 days of closure. Students were allowed to return to in-person classes and the SSC and HSC exams were held.











