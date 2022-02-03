Video
Thursday, 3 February, 2022
City News

RpMP distributes blankets among 379 orphans

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Feb 2:  Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) distributed blankets among 379 newly admitted orphan, poor and distressed students of two orphanages and hefz khanas in the metropolis on Wednesday.
Founder and Chief Adviser of 'Manobotar Bondhone Rangpur', a voluntary organization, and RpMP Commissioner Mohd Abdul Alim Mahmud distributed the blankets at two separate functions held at the institutions as the chief guest.
He distributed the blankets among 174 students of Modamudan Manobotar Bondhone Orphanage and Hefz Khana under Haragachh Thana and 205 students of Darshana Manobotar Bondhone Orphanage and Hefz Khana under Tazhat Thana in the metropolis.


« PreviousNext »

