DMP arrests 49 for drug dealing

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 49 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the ongoing anti-drug drives in the capital during last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by DMP, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 49 drug traffickers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6am of February 1 to 6 am.

During the anti-drug drive, police seized 53 grams and 590 puria (small packet) of heroin, over 17 kilograms and 330 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja) and 2,468 pieces of yaba tablets from them, it said.

Police filed 38 cases against the arrestees in this connection with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS





