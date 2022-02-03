Govt launches digital platform for risk-informed dev

The government today launched a web-based platform under the Planning Commission to integrate disaster risk information into development planning and budgeting, policies, and programmes.

The digital platform was introduced with the assistance of the National Resilience Programme (NRP) and technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and financed by the government of Bangladesh, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK government and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), a UNDP press release said.

Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the Digital Risk Information Platform (DRIP) in a launching ceremony at the commission's NEC conference room.

"Strengthening Risk Governance and Institutionalization of resilience is a global and as well as a national commitment of the Government of Bangladesh," he said in his inaugural address.

He continued that the economic losses due to disaster need to be minimised, and effective use of public money must be ensured through risk-informed investment.

DRIP will provide data and information for disaster and climate risk and vulnerability assessment and potential climate change adaptation options as well as disaster risk mitigation measures to address identified risks and vulnerabilities caused by the project and in the project implementing areas.

It will allow different government ministries and agencies access to more than 300 maps for risk, hazards, exposure, vulnerability, and climate change on this site. The future scenario of temperature and climate scenario is also available in its software. The launching ceremony was addressed, among others, by Dr Shamsul Alam, State Minister for Ministry of Planning; Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative of UNDP; Nick Harvey, Senior Humanitarian Adviser, FCDO; Christine Johnsson, Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy of Sweden; Arif Abdullah Khan, Programme Analyst of UNDP; and Dr Nurun Nahar, Project Director of NRP in Programming Division.

Sudipto Mukerjee, in his speech, said: "National Resilience Programme (NRP) with the support of Programming Division of Bangladesh has taken the initiative to establish tools and database to generate a detailed analysis of disaster and climate change-related risks to inform development projects, plans and programmes of relevant key sectors." -BSS







