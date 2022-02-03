

Padma river bank will get a new look soon in Rajshahi

The city corporation is implementing diversified infrastructure improvement works, including boundary wall, decorated railing, walkway, sitting arrangement and cafeteria, at a cost of around Taka 2.88 crore at present.

Two decorated bridges were already constructed at a cost of around Taka 98.15 lakh easing the visitors' movement.

Very recently, it has launched beach bikes and chairs for the tourists along the river banks bringing a new dimension to the city which has enhanced the amusement of the visitors and tourists like the sea beach.

Apart from this, amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, over bridge, walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed under the infrastructure development project.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton during a visit to the site on Tuesday expressed his firm resolve to restore the scenic beauty of the river bank and enhance the cleanliness drive in the area to facilitate large numbers of people to enjoy their visit in a comfortable atmosphere.

He also opened the lighting of the walkway from Borokuthi to Panchabati on the occasion.

Mayor Liton said the new infrastructure and facilities are encouraging an increased number of people to pass their leisure time with families and friends enjoying the beauty of the Padma.

He also said they have planned to reclaim around 12 square kilometres of char land of Padma River for developing a satellite town adjacent to the city protection embankment.

As the river's main flow turned towards its right bank, the satellite town might be built on the left bank.

Liton said the part of the river near the left bank, where flood water remains for less than a month every year, would be turned into a huge lake. The lake would stand between the satellite town and the city protection embankment and there would be a bridge to the newly developed city, he added.

"Rajshahi would be beautiful if we can properly execute the plan," the mayor said, adding that the city's accommodation problems will be ease as well.

Among others, RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam and Superintending Engineer Nur Islam accompanied the mayor during his visit. -BSS















RAJSHAHI, Feb 2: Padma river bank will get a new look very soon as Rajshahi City Corporation has been implementing various development and beautification programmes along the bank at present.The city corporation is implementing diversified infrastructure improvement works, including boundary wall, decorated railing, walkway, sitting arrangement and cafeteria, at a cost of around Taka 2.88 crore at present.Two decorated bridges were already constructed at a cost of around Taka 98.15 lakh easing the visitors' movement.Very recently, it has launched beach bikes and chairs for the tourists along the river banks bringing a new dimension to the city which has enhanced the amusement of the visitors and tourists like the sea beach.Apart from this, amusement spots, open stage, gallery, park, over bridge, walkway and other need-based infrastructures were constructed under the infrastructure development project.City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton during a visit to the site on Tuesday expressed his firm resolve to restore the scenic beauty of the river bank and enhance the cleanliness drive in the area to facilitate large numbers of people to enjoy their visit in a comfortable atmosphere.He also opened the lighting of the walkway from Borokuthi to Panchabati on the occasion.Mayor Liton said the new infrastructure and facilities are encouraging an increased number of people to pass their leisure time with families and friends enjoying the beauty of the Padma.He also said they have planned to reclaim around 12 square kilometres of char land of Padma River for developing a satellite town adjacent to the city protection embankment.As the river's main flow turned towards its right bank, the satellite town might be built on the left bank.Liton said the part of the river near the left bank, where flood water remains for less than a month every year, would be turned into a huge lake. The lake would stand between the satellite town and the city protection embankment and there would be a bridge to the newly developed city, he added."Rajshahi would be beautiful if we can properly execute the plan," the mayor said, adding that the city's accommodation problems will be ease as well.Among others, RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam and Superintending Engineer Nur Islam accompanied the mayor during his visit. -BSS