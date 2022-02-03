Video
Thursday, 3 February, 2022
Letter To the Editor

‘Delmicron’ can be scary

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022

Dear Sir
The whole world is struggling to cope with the new wave of epidemic coronavirus, Omicron. Another new type of corona is spreading panic in him. After Omicron, this time Delmicron variant is coming to create panic. Delmicron has begun to spread in America and Europe.

Delmicron is a combination of delta and omicron variants of coronavirus. Scientists fear that Delmicron could continue to wreak havoc on these two continents Delta and Omicron, two forms of covid, are spreading terribly together. Hence this collective naming. From mid-April to mid-June in 2021, the delta took a deadly shape. Then came Omicron. The rate of infection is much higher but less than the symptoms. However, scientists are still skeptical about how far it can go. Since then, delta and omicron twin infections have been on the rise in Europe and the United States. That's what scientists call Delimcron. On the one hand, the delta is a severe symptom, and on the other hand, the mild symptom of Omicron both have an effect on the victims.

Under this critical circumstances, we all should follow health guides provided by respective governments.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



