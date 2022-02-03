Vices of vice chancellors



Alaul Alam



Certainly, the responsibility of a VC is more of the guardian than of the administrator. In the most recent time the controversial VC of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has once again proved that he has got the right to exercise power upon the students being appointed as a vice chancellor.



When students of SUST took to the streets protesting the irregularities at a dorm, the VC ordered the police to carry out attack on the students as they were demanding resignation of the provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall. Since the police attack on the students, an anti VC movement is ongoing at the university. Think how a VC can be a dictator who commands to attack on the students! Obviously, his attitude proves more of his political leadership than of being a guardian of the students of a university.



Probably, he is the first VC in Bangladesh for whom some 35 VCs have expressed their willingness to resign from their posts if he has to resign. Here an English saying is worth mentioning that birds of the same features flock together. This spirit of the vice chancellors really deserves the appreciation if they work together to enrich our higher education with concerted efforts.



But we see that most VCs of public universities are doing vices to gain their personal interests.They hardly realize that they are teachers and nation expects more from them. In these days we see that the country's higher education fails to achieve global standard. Do the VCs have any headache for this?



Being appointed VCs are more interested to open new departments and even they are found pursuing to open some departments which hardly benefit students. Students completing education from those departments see no hopes to make them employable. But it is true that VCs see scopes to extend their recruitment business by employing teachers and staffs in those departments.



Usually, they may deny many responsibilities but show more attraction to recruitment and promotion activities. It is really surprising that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, they have faced challenges to conduct online class but faced no challenge to recruit teachers online.



More often we see that teachers are recruited two or three times more against a circular of the mentioned post. Even it is alleged that they relax the minimum qualifications of teachers' recruitment and take scopes to appoint their own candidates. In this way they violate the recruitment rules grossly.



Education is the base of a nation. If the base is corrupted, the nation usually sees no hope left to check corruption from the country. Sources claim that tertiary education is really vulnerable due to the vices of the vice chancellors. It is alleged that most VCs are found involved in financial corruption, appointment irregularities, nepotism and autocratic attitudes.



Educationists say that the involvement of the teachers in corruption is really shameful for the society as the society follows teachers as the model. When the teachers are corrupted, its impacts are so severe for a nation. Undeniably, the image of a university gets tarnished, when its head is involved in corruption.



Allegations are widespread that vice chancellors of most public universities are involved in unethical practices in the country. Apart from the common allegations including irregularities in recruitment and promotion of teachers and employees and nepotism in providing jobs, they are allegedly doing misappropriation of university funds and many more unethical practices which expose a severe catastrophe in the academic arena.



However, it is found that the vices the vice chancellors are committing in many cases go unaddressed by the concerned. Higher education sector is suffering tremendously due to their sheer selfishness. One of the glaring examples is that in the World University Ranking of 2022, the position of the public universities in the country is really shocking.



Even the universities are going a far behind from the global standard ranking position. This report undeniably corresponds that how much vulnerable our higher education is in these days. Can our honourable vice chancellors and professors deny their responsibilities in this regard?



Political commentators and educationists are complaining in seminars, symposiums and television talk shows about the dire state of higher education in Bangladesh. Do the vice chancellors have time to think over students' wellbeing? Every university produces graduates. But are our universities worried at all about the matter whether they are merely producing graduates or quality graduates?



Mainly, our universities are busy with awarding degrees to the students. In most cases, they have little concern over ensuring the quality education for the students to make them efficient graduates. In many cases we have failed to produce efficient graduates that can ensure sustainable development of a country.



According to Transparent International Bangladesh (TIB), in case of appointing teachers and staff of the universities the corrupt vice-chancellors give the most priority to financial transactions and politicization. Not only that, they make excessive appointments without advertising, and manipulation of the exam results.



In most cases the VCs are appointed on political consideration and how much they are resourceful for the universities is hardly addressed. Every VC maintains a supportive syndicate consisting some senior professors who are obliged to him/her.



I think, they are teachers by accident. They love to take pride introducing themselves as political leaders than to be teachers. What will we do with such teachers who are exploiting students and above all the nation? The VC and would be VC are causing more instability at every public university to benefit their own.



Though the VCs are reckless in violating their power grossly and in many times they are being alleged, no legal action has been taken against them except withdrawing them from their posts, which may encourage them to do more unethical practices using their supremacy of power. According to UGC officials, the irregularities of the VCs could be checked if they are bound to face trials and get punished by the law.



To this end, it would not be wise for the government to leave the universities to VCs who are not accountable for their deeds and hardly take different initiatives to produce quality graduates but show more interest to accumulate personal wealth by developing a syndicate who supports them to do such corruption.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS















It is frustrating to notice that vice chancellors of public universities are often found to take their stance against their students. But such example is rare anywhere in the world what we see recurrently at our universities. Ironically, it may be argued that what goes wrong with this? They are the prime administrators of the universities. The question may be pertinent to raise; are the vice chancellors merely administrators?Certainly, the responsibility of a VC is more of the guardian than of the administrator. In the most recent time the controversial VC of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has once again proved that he has got the right to exercise power upon the students being appointed as a vice chancellor.When students of SUST took to the streets protesting the irregularities at a dorm, the VC ordered the police to carry out attack on the students as they were demanding resignation of the provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall. Since the police attack on the students, an anti VC movement is ongoing at the university. Think how a VC can be a dictator who commands to attack on the students! Obviously, his attitude proves more of his political leadership than of being a guardian of the students of a university.Probably, he is the first VC in Bangladesh for whom some 35 VCs have expressed their willingness to resign from their posts if he has to resign. Here an English saying is worth mentioning that birds of the same features flock together. This spirit of the vice chancellors really deserves the appreciation if they work together to enrich our higher education with concerted efforts.But we see that most VCs of public universities are doing vices to gain their personal interests.They hardly realize that they are teachers and nation expects more from them. In these days we see that the country's higher education fails to achieve global standard. Do the VCs have any headache for this?Being appointed VCs are more interested to open new departments and even they are found pursuing to open some departments which hardly benefit students. Students completing education from those departments see no hopes to make them employable. But it is true that VCs see scopes to extend their recruitment business by employing teachers and staffs in those departments.Usually, they may deny many responsibilities but show more attraction to recruitment and promotion activities. It is really surprising that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, they have faced challenges to conduct online class but faced no challenge to recruit teachers online.More often we see that teachers are recruited two or three times more against a circular of the mentioned post. Even it is alleged that they relax the minimum qualifications of teachers' recruitment and take scopes to appoint their own candidates. In this way they violate the recruitment rules grossly.Education is the base of a nation. If the base is corrupted, the nation usually sees no hope left to check corruption from the country. Sources claim that tertiary education is really vulnerable due to the vices of the vice chancellors. It is alleged that most VCs are found involved in financial corruption, appointment irregularities, nepotism and autocratic attitudes.Educationists say that the involvement of the teachers in corruption is really shameful for the society as the society follows teachers as the model. When the teachers are corrupted, its impacts are so severe for a nation. Undeniably, the image of a university gets tarnished, when its head is involved in corruption.Allegations are widespread that vice chancellors of most public universities are involved in unethical practices in the country. Apart from the common allegations including irregularities in recruitment and promotion of teachers and employees and nepotism in providing jobs, they are allegedly doing misappropriation of university funds and many more unethical practices which expose a severe catastrophe in the academic arena.However, it is found that the vices the vice chancellors are committing in many cases go unaddressed by the concerned. Higher education sector is suffering tremendously due to their sheer selfishness. One of the glaring examples is that in the World University Ranking of 2022, the position of the public universities in the country is really shocking.Even the universities are going a far behind from the global standard ranking position. This report undeniably corresponds that how much vulnerable our higher education is in these days. Can our honourable vice chancellors and professors deny their responsibilities in this regard?Political commentators and educationists are complaining in seminars, symposiums and television talk shows about the dire state of higher education in Bangladesh. Do the vice chancellors have time to think over students' wellbeing? Every university produces graduates. But are our universities worried at all about the matter whether they are merely producing graduates or quality graduates?Mainly, our universities are busy with awarding degrees to the students. In most cases, they have little concern over ensuring the quality education for the students to make them efficient graduates. In many cases we have failed to produce efficient graduates that can ensure sustainable development of a country.According to Transparent International Bangladesh (TIB), in case of appointing teachers and staff of the universities the corrupt vice-chancellors give the most priority to financial transactions and politicization. Not only that, they make excessive appointments without advertising, and manipulation of the exam results.In most cases the VCs are appointed on political consideration and how much they are resourceful for the universities is hardly addressed. Every VC maintains a supportive syndicate consisting some senior professors who are obliged to him/her.I think, they are teachers by accident. They love to take pride introducing themselves as political leaders than to be teachers. What will we do with such teachers who are exploiting students and above all the nation? The VC and would be VC are causing more instability at every public university to benefit their own.Though the VCs are reckless in violating their power grossly and in many times they are being alleged, no legal action has been taken against them except withdrawing them from their posts, which may encourage them to do more unethical practices using their supremacy of power. According to UGC officials, the irregularities of the VCs could be checked if they are bound to face trials and get punished by the law.To this end, it would not be wise for the government to leave the universities to VCs who are not accountable for their deeds and hardly take different initiatives to produce quality graduates but show more interest to accumulate personal wealth by developing a syndicate who supports them to do such corruption.Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS