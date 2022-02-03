When will question paper leak stop?

Nowadays, there are frequent allegations of leaking question papers in all public examinations, including PEC, JSC, SSC, HSC, public university admission and government job examinations.



In the last few years, leaking of question papers in various public examinations has become a very common occurrence. News of the leaked question papers before the end of exam is taking place in the headlines of the media.



A few years ago, there were allegations of leaking question papers in academic examinations and now there are allegations of leaking question papers in government recruitment examinations.



Recently, 10 people were arrested for being involved in auditor recruitment test question paper leak. One of them is the vice chairman of Dupchanchia upazila of Bogura district, one is a former army member and the other is a railway official.



The leaking of the question papers is not limited in the auditor recruitment test. In November last year, the examination for the post of 'Officer Cash' of five government banks under the Bangladesh Bank was cancelled due to allegations of leaking question papers.



Not only that, there were allegations of leaking extensive question papers in recruitment examinations, under the department of Social Services.



A BUET professor was found involved in the leaking of question papers in the recruitment exams for the post of 'Officer Cash' of five government banks.



According to the information, the Detective Branch (DB) had received a transaction of Tk 10 crores from this BUET professor's bank in the last 8 years. Such a heinous act by a teacher of the highest educational institution of the country is extremely shameful and at the same time sad for the country and the nation!



Surprisingly, the fraud team members of auditor recruitment were also involved in questioning in various government job tests and were arrested more than once. But the question is, despite having multiple cases in their name, why are they repeating the same crime?



Criminologists say that, a criminal compares the level of punishment he receives and the amount of profit he gets as a result of his premeditated crime. If the amount of profit seems to be more than the punishment for the offense, he becomes too eager to commit the offense and commits the offense.



This is exactly, what is happening to the members who leaked the question papers. Some are exerting political influence, some are exploiting legal complexities, somehow escaping punishment for committing crimes and repeating similar crimes.



As a result, there is no way to prevent the leaking of question papers from the fraudulent team members. Now a day, Digital devices are very powerful tools for leaking question papers.



The miscreants are building a strong network by capitalizing on the misuse of information technology and in a matter of moments are sending question papers from one end of the country to the other and delivering the solution of the question papers to the examinees from there.



Numerous influential people of the country are involved in this cowardly act. Again, they claim to be educated. They are deeply involved in various activities related to the examination, starting from the preparation of question papers and whenever they get a chance, leaks the question paper in a moment.



The sequence of their misdeeds is increasing day by day. They are selling their self-esteem and conscience for money. On the other hand, job seekers are also taking government jobs with lakhs of money through bribery, later they are involved in various corrupt activities including bribery.



Thus, the level of corruption is increasing day by day due to rampant corruption in every sector of Bangladesh.



According to a report published by Transparency International in 2021 Bangladesh ranks 13th in the list of the most corrupt countries in the world, last time it was 12th which has not only tarnished the reputation of the country to the people of this country, the value of the country in the international arena is in question today!



Meanwhile, the dreams of millions of educated unemployed in this country are being shattered. They are living a cursed life under the curse of unemployment for not being able to enter the government service at a certain age.



Despite having proper educational qualifications and lack of money, they are not able to get a government job. This question paper leak is the main reason of creating unemployment and corrupt society, and the reason for breaking the dreams of the meritorious students of middle class families!



According to a special report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) of the world-renowned British magazine The Economist, currently 48% of Bangladeshi graduates are unemployed. The rate is 33% in India, more than 20% in Nepal, 26% in Pakistan and 7.8% in Sri Lanka.



The number of educated unemployed is increasing day by day. But it goes without saying that employment is not being created. The educated unemployed have wasted most of their lives hoping to get a government job by getting an education.



Not being able to get a government job even after studying day and night, many are not hesitating to do horrible things like suicide.



According to the Aanchal Foundation, a social and voluntary organization, a total of 101 students from different universities of Bangladesh committed suicide in 2021. Among them 65 are male and 36 are female students.



According to the data, honors third and fourth year students have committed suicide the most.

The organization identified unemployment, uncertain future, and financial and family problems as the causes of suicide.



The relationship between one of the social problems and the other is very strong. One problem causes more than another. With the dreams of unemployed youth being shattered, they have to be neglected by their families and society.



Despite being meritorious and hardworking, they cannot prove themselves as meritorious due to leaking of question papers. Thus, a corruption is changing the social image of the whole society.



Today, only one question comes to the mind of every young man from a middle class family hoping to get a job after graduation; will the leaking of question papers in government recruitment exams in Bangladesh stop at all?



Imran Hossain Emon, Student of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Dinajpur























