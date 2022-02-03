How employee benefits contribute to increased profit?



Zia Uddin Mahmud



So, there is a direct correlation between organization development and contribution of the organization people i.e. the efficiency of the employee of the organization. Efficiency of the employee increases by their knowledge, by their experience and by their responsible involvement with the goal achievement of the organization. But, what are driving forces that compel the employees to play their role in the organization?



The ultimate goal of an organization involved in business (either service or industry) is earn profit. For achievement of the goal, organization deployed people who are responsible for generating profit. Deployment of people in the organization done with a deal wherein people agreed to join in the organization against the financial benefits (salary, wages, bonus, incentives, increment etc.) and/ or other fringe benefits like promotion, transport, house facilities etc. This is the individual goal of the employee of an organization.



Each organization must set individual goal in a way which help to achieve the organization goal smoothly. If the organization fails to give adequate and competitive pay packages compare to its peer, organization may create employee dissatisfaction which increase employee turnover, reduce of productivity that ultimately negatively affect in profitability. Though employee cost is an operational expenditure but only gradual increase of this kind of expenditure will result positive growth of the profitability of the organization.



Mr Harold Schultz, founder and former CEO of Starbucks believe that "Treating employees benevolently shouldn't be viewed as an added cost that cuts into profits, but as a powerful energizer that can grow the enterprise into something far greater than one leader could envision." As I said earlier manpower is treating as human capital so payment for the employment is also a kind of capital investment



The level of wage or salary and other benefit must depend on the magnitude of role and responsibility of a specific employee as well as hierarchy of the position of the employee. But, minimum level of salary and other benefit should be based on the level of existing inflation, cost of living, standard of job as well as honour for the academic qualification of the employee. A satisfied employee can role as an organization citizenship and the satisfaction of the employee depends on what he gets from the organizations.



The circular of Bangladesh Bank regarding setting up minimum salary for the entry level officers and subsequent upper level officers is going vibe. All of the bankers welcome this circular and appreciate another circular regarding the job security of the bankers. But, now the bankers are in a doubt whether private banks truly implement the circular or not. BAB, an association of the chairman of private banks of Bangladesh, has already given their statement that it not possible to implement within the short time set by Bangladesh Bank.



BAB gave an statement that around Tk.2,500 crore expenditure will rise up instantly if it implements. However, all banks are not financially sound to revise the salary as per Bangladesh Bank guideline though few banks have already such type of pay scale for the fresher. The statement of the BAB is not absolutely wrong and on the other hand considering the present living cost minimum salary set by Bangladesh Bank is not illogical. Now, it is the role of owner of the Bank how they can implement the salary level.



Banking sector is a very sensitive sector compare to the other sectors. As the employees of the Bank deals with the money and similar products so, here keeping up integrity of employees by controlling of greediness is essentials. However, to undertake the Banking job organization recruits fresher having highest level of education (preferably master degree) with others qualities. Moreover, living cost of Bangladesh has increased many fold than the earlier, cost of basic needs are also in high range.



So, considering all of these, the minimum salary set for the fresher is logical. But there may be a question that the output from a fresher may not be conforming to the salary they will get, so from the profession point of view, setting up such type of minimum salary is not logical. But, organization can offset such type of problem, if they recruit the best incumbents by a competitive standard level scrutiny process so that selected candidate can contribute their best.



Besides, by arranging extensive on the job training and off the job training, efficiency and job knowledge of the fresher can be achieved within quickest possible time which ultimately contributes to the profitability of the organization. Moreover, if right people can be placed in the right position considering their knowledge and efficiency better output can be achieved. If we analyze the annual financial report of the financially stabled top private banks of Bangladesh it is observed that trend of profit per employees is growing up in each year despite increasing the costs of employees. So it is proven that cost of employees positively affects the growth of business in normal economic condition.



Hopefully, BAB and Bangladesh Bank will reach in a consensus to implement the guideline regarding minimum salary level for the entry level employees of the Bank. If it is not possible at a time, banks can gradually revise the salary structure considering their financial strength which will ultimately strengthen the integrity and financial position of the employees. Not only in banks but also such practice should be introduced in all other private sectors of Bangladesh.

Zia Uddin Mahmud is a Banker & Freelancer















