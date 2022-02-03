Teknaf fast turning to Yaba haven

A report recently published in this daily regarding Yaba trafficking has triggered our extreme concern.



Reportedly, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has recovered a large cache of total 436,000 Yaba pills worth Tk13 crore and 60 lakh from Huaikeng Union and Kharankhali area of Teknafunder Cox's Bazar district during a two day anti-drug drive. This illegal drug was being smuggled into Bangladesh from Mayanmar.



However, what is alarming in this regard is the involvement of Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh. Allegedly, the densely populated Rohingya camps in Ukhiya are being used as safe haven for storing of such illegally trafficked drug until shipped to Cox's Bazar.



Traffickers are using Rohingyas as carriers as well as a shield against police action in exchange of money and food. Understandably, the drug syndicate getting more organised in Teknaf day by day, taking undue advantage of poor refugees is a direct threat to our security. And the fact that providing Rohigyas with asylum on humanitarian grounds now seems to be a boomerang for Bangladesh from their outlaw activities including murder.



As Yaba traffickers entering Bangladesh are one of the largest and most dangerous traffickers in the world - unless Rohingyas are not kept away from contacting with drug smugglers across the border - it will be difficult for our law enforcement agencies alone to combat the curse of the 'Pink Demon.'



Another growing headache about Yaba is that it has taken a deep root among our youngsters as popular contraband drug; the country is likely to face a bleak situation in the near future. It is estimated that there are some 4.6 million regular users of Yaba in the country and the number is increasing by the hour.



Apart from inflicting various side effects on health including insomnia, paranoia, anxiety and hallucination, the deadly drug is directly linked to manifold crimes taking place in our society. Crimes to get hold of money for drugs, and especially Yaba are giving rise to juvenile delinquency, family unrest, suicide and murder.



The unchecked smuggling of Yaba that compelled Bangladesh Government to pass the Narcotics Bill in 2018 has the provision of handing out drug smugglers and their accomplices with death sentence or life imprisonment.



However, the shocking rise in Yaba smuggling calls forth the question whether these legal actions merely remain in paper. We believe, legal provisions are of little use, however tough they may be, unless put into practice.



We also suggest well-coordinated participation of people from all walks of life including the media industry. Role of different social organisations is also essential to aid our law enforcement agencies to curb the menace of widespread drug abuse.

