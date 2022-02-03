Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Road development work progressing at Begumganj

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

A view of road work in Begumganj Upazila. photo: observer

A view of road work in Begumganj Upazila. photo: observer

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Feb 2: Repairing and developing of total 4,500 metre stretches of two roads in Begumganj Upazila of the district are progressing.
The road fractions included 2,300 metres from Zamirhat-Maizddi Bazar-Saheber Haat-Hasan Haat Road and 2,200 metres from Sururgo Pool-Horonbibi-Hazir Road at Durgapur Union. Their works began at Tk 1.20 crore and Tk 75 lakh in the end of December in 2021 respectively.
Under GoB (Government of Bangladesh) Maintenance project, these repairing works are being implemented in the upazila and are supervised by LGED (Local Government  Engineering Department)-Begumganj.
According to field sources, the contractor started the work at right time. But the quality of the work was questioned by an interested quarter. The quarter complained it to the authority bringing allegation of low quality construction materials including brick and sand. Later the contracting firm was instructed by LGED authority to continue the work keeping up the quality.  
Local Abdul Hossain said, "We are experiencing much suffering while moving on these roads. After a long time, road development works are going on in our area. There is an authority to see the work quality. We want the work rightly done. "   
Key man of the contracting firm Abdul Hamid Raju said, according to the schedule, the road development work is going on with good quality materials; good quality brick, sand and others are being used; for getting no facilities from tendering or others, a quarter is spreading rumour in the name of low quality materials.
Begumganj Upazila Engineer Kazi Kamrul Islam said, "One of our assistant engineers is supervising the work. Sub-standard quality materials were not used as the complaint made."
LGED's Executive Engineer-Noakhali Md Ekramul Haq said, "We managed removing low quality materials by our men from the road after receiving the complaint. We hope the remaining work will be good. Our supervising is going on. There is no scope of irregularities. If any, measures will be taken."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road development work progressing at Begumganj
Workshop on prevention of early marriage held in Bhola
Two found dead in Natore, Narsingdi
70 women get sewing machines in Bandarban
Call to ensure safe food for all
Two get life term in drug case in Narail
Five men murdered in four districts
Covid-19: Four more die, 964 more infected in nine dists


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft