Road development work progressing at Begumganj



A view of road work in Begumganj Upazila. photo: observer

The road fractions included 2,300 metres from Zamirhat-Maizddi Bazar-Saheber Haat-Hasan Haat Road and 2,200 metres from Sururgo Pool-Horonbibi-Hazir Road at Durgapur Union. Their works began at Tk 1.20 crore and Tk 75 lakh in the end of December in 2021 respectively.

Under GoB (Government of Bangladesh) Maintenance project, these repairing works are being implemented in the upazila and are supervised by LGED (Local Government Engineering Department)-Begumganj.

According to field sources, the contractor started the work at right time. But the quality of the work was questioned by an interested quarter. The quarter complained it to the authority bringing allegation of low quality construction materials including brick and sand. Later the contracting firm was instructed by LGED authority to continue the work keeping up the quality.

Local Abdul Hossain said, "We are experiencing much suffering while moving on these roads. After a long time, road development works are going on in our area. There is an authority to see the work quality. We want the work rightly done. "

Key man of the contracting firm Abdul Hamid Raju said, according to the schedule, the road development work is going on with good quality materials; good quality brick, sand and others are being used; for getting no facilities from tendering or others, a quarter is spreading rumour in the name of low quality materials.

Begumganj Upazila Engineer Kazi Kamrul Islam said, "One of our assistant engineers is supervising the work. Sub-standard quality materials were not used as the complaint made."

