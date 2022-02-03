Workshop on prevention of early marriage held in Bhola

BHOLA, Feb 2: A workshop on prevention of early marriage was organized in the district town on Tuesday.

Grameen Jana Unnayan Sangshta, a non-governmental organization, held the workshop on 'Youth's duty to prevent early marriage', at its conference hall in the town.

Bhola Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Touhidul Islam attended the workshop as chief guest while Md Abed Shah, Assistant Director of Department of Youth Development of the district branch, presided over the programme.

















