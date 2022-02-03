Two found dead in Natore, Narsingdi

An elderly woman and an expatriate have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Narsingdi, in two days.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from the Boral River in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a man saw the body floating in the river in Saja Malonchi area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the river and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police Mohsin Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the body and investigating the matter.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an expatriate from a field in Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kaiyum Mia, 35, a Malaysia expatriate. He was the son of Rashid alias Rahu Mia of Bhuiyum Village under Amdria Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Kaiyum came to his village home recently from Malaysia after a long time.

However, locals spotted his throat-slit body lying on an open field in Bhuiyum Village under Madhabdi Police Station (PS) at around 11:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Madhabdi PS Md Syeduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.







