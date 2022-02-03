70 women get sewing machines in Bandarban

BANDARBAN, Feb 2: Bandarban Zilla Parishad has distributed sewing machines among 70 underprivileged trained women of 7 unions and a municipality in Lama Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Chairman of Lama Upazila Parishad Mostafa Kamal, as chief guest, distributed the sewing machines among the women at the rest house.

Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman, member of Bandarban Zilla Parishad, presided over the function.

General Secretary of Lama Upazila Awami League Md Jahirul Islam and Zilla Parishad Member Fatema Parul, among others, were also present during the distrivution.



