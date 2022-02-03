

Call to ensure safe food for all

This year's theme of the day is 'Principles of Good Health is Safe Food and Hygiene'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in different districts including Gaibandha, Pirojpur and Sirajganj.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration and Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) organized different programmes in the town, maintaining health guidelines to check coronavirus pandemic.

The programmes include bringing out rally, pasting posters and holding a discussion meeting.

A discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) in the town in the morning.

DC Md Aliur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Md Sadequr Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional District Magistrate Robiul Hasan spoke at the event as special guest.

Earlier, Milan Mia, district food safety officer, delivered a welcome speech and briefed the overall scenario of the departmental activities in the district.

DC Aliur Rahman, in his speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly since 2009 to ensure safety food for all.

A good number of district level officials, staff of the safety Food Authority, and invited persons including journalists of print and electronic media took part in the programme.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration and BFSA jointly organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town in the morning.

Newly posted DC Mohammad Zahedur Rahman was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Chowdhury Rowshan Islam presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintended of Police (Crime and Admin) Mollah Azad Hossain attended the programme as special guest.

District Food Controller Sheikh Md Moshiar Rahman delivered his welcome speech there.

District Livestock Officer Tarun Kumar Shikder, District Fisheries Officer Md Abdul Bari, journalists Mahmud Hosen, Md Monirurzzman, Goutam Chawdhury, Hasibul Islam Hasan, District Unit President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh Ziaul Ahsan and General Secretary (GS) of District Traders' Association Md Golam Mawla Nakib, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said, massive campaign on safe food among mass people, proactive role of law enforcing agencies, and moral and accountability of readers are needed to ensure safe food for all.

SIRAJGANJ: The National Safe Food Day has been celebrated in the district keeping in view the principles of good health, safe food and hygiene.

On the occasion of the day, a discussion meeting was organized in the Shaheed Shamsuddin Conference Room of the DC office in the town on Wednesday morning.

ADC (General) Mohammad Monir Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest.

Haji Ishaq, vice-president of District Awami League, Saiful Islam, GS of District Hotel Owners' Association and other officials of different departments also spoke at the programme.

The speakers said, there is no alternative to eating safe food to live a healthy and disease-free life. In that case, from food production to marketing, everyone has to look at the matter with policy ethics.







