Two get life term in drug case in Narail

NARAIL, Feb 2: A court in the district on Monday sentenced two drug dealers to life term in jail.

Narail Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Keramat Ali handed down the verdict at noon.

The convicts are Mohammad Mukul Hossain, son of late Lutfar Rahman, and Ismail Hossain, son of Hazrat Ali, resdidents of Lebutla Village in Maheshpur upazila of Jhenidah District.

The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each.

According to the prosecution, a team of Detective Branch of Police arrested them red-handed along with 48 bottles of phensedyl from Tularampur area in Sadar Upazila of the district on July 3, 2014.

Police submitted the charge-sheet against the duo to the court on August 16 in 2014.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon after examining the case records and 12 witnesses.













