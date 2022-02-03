Video
Thursday, 3 February, 2022
Home Countryside

Five men murdered in four districts

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondents

Five people have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Rajshahi, Bogura and Narsingdi, in three days.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was beaten to death by his rivals following a land dispute in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Jobed Ali, 60, son of late Mohammad Ali, was a resident of Dhaluabari Village under Kedar Union in the upazila.  
Local sources said Khalilur Rahman and Bablu Gang, sons of Ketu Sheikh of Balabari Village, have been at loggerheads with one Shafiqul Islam, son of Bacchu Mia, over a piece of land for long.
Jobed Ali took lease the disputed land from Khalilur Rahman and prepared Boro seedbeds.
Following this, an altercation took place in between Jobed Ali and Shafiqul at around 4:30pm.
At one stage of the altercation, Shafiqul along with his people started beating Jobed Ali mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kochakata Police Station (PS) Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
RAJSHAHI: A man was allegedly killed by his son in Charghat Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Sadeq Ali, 60, was a resident of Tantanpur Village.
Charghat PS OC Jahangir Alam said Sadeq Ali was killed by his son over a family quarrel. Murad Ali, 32, son of the deceased, could not support his family properly. So there were always quarrels in the family.
On Monday morning, Sadeq Ali asked Murad to bring chocolates for his grandson.
Following this, an altercation took place in between them.
Losing his temper at one stage of the argument, Murad started beating his father with a stick. Sadeq Ali fell to the ground after being hit on the head.
The family members rescued him and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.
Accused Murad went into hiding soon after the incident, the OC added.
BOGURA: A young man was stabbed to death by his friend in the district town at dawn on Monday.
Deceased Anwar Hossain, 23, son of late Sahir Uddin, was a resident of Chaksutrapur area in the town.
Police and local sources said one Sujon stabbed Anwar in Ward No. 4 Chaksutrapur Sweeper Colony area at around 5am, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued him and rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Later, Anwar succumbed to his injuries there at around 5:30am while undergoing treatment.
Locals said Anwar and Sujon were friends. The reason behind their quarrel could not be known immediately.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, Sujon went into hiding soon after the incident.
Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the accused.
NARSINGDI: Two people have been killed and at least 10 others injured in a clash over the post-union parishad (UP) election in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased were identified as Rubel Mia, 32, son of Manik Mia, a resident of the area, and Mamun Mia, 30, son Babul Mia, residents of Mirzachar area in the upazila. Rubel was the cousin of former UP chairman at Mirzachar Faruqul Islam.
Of the injured, one was bullet-hit by his rival group.
He is Nurul Haque, 19, son of Sadhan Mia, a resident of Banshgari Village.    
Police and local sources said former UP Chairman of Banshgari Ashraful Haque and newly elected Chairman Zakir Hossain Ratul have been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.
Following the UP election, the followers were locked into a clash in the morning, which left two people dead and at least 10 others injured.


Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
