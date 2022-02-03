Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Four more die, 964 more infected in nine dists

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Our Correspondents

Four more people died of and 964 more have been infected with the coronavirus in nine districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division and Dinajpur District, in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
RAJSHAHI: Three more people died of and 899 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
Three more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said two people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining one had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi and another from Meherpur districts.
On the other hand, 13 more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit of the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 65 here, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 899 more people have tested positive for the virus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,11,915 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant falling trend compared to the previous day's 1,023.
Of the 899 new cases, 264 were detected in Rajshahi, including 215 in the city, followed by 170 in Pabna, 119 in Bogura, 112 in Sirajganj, 82 in Joypurhat, 65 in Natore, 56 in Naogaon and 31 in Chapainawabganj districts.
A total of 1,7011 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of them, 696 were from Bogura, 329 from Rajshahi including 211 in the city and 176 from Natore districts.
Among the total infected, 99,303 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 344 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.
DINAJPUR: One more person died of and 65 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district from Tuesday to Wednesday morning.
A person died of the virus here on Tuesday.
He had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
With this, a total of 12 people died of the virus in the district in the last 11 days.
Meanwhile, some 65 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,007 here.
Dinajpur Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr AHM Borha ul Siddiquee confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
According to the CS office sources, samples have been testing in the PCR labs of Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital every day twice.
Currently, some 35 patients are undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals and their respective homes in the district.


