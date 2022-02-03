Students turn labourers at Bagmara as schools closed for corona



Some students working at a field at Bagmara as their school is closed due to coronavirus pandemic. photo: observer

In this situation, most students are going out of reading mind and getting engaged in day-earning activities. Some of them are working in onion-farming fields.

While talking with is correspondent of The Daily Observer, guardians of various levels said, most school students cannot attend online classes in the upazila due to necessary equipment lacking; especially, students from needy families are being deprived of online classes amid Omicron-driven Covid-19 situation.

School and student sources said, while most students are failing to attend online classes because of own equipment capacity crunch, the online-frequency is also poor; and at the village level, the picture of online class is very worse. Though the ministry of education has promised to continue online teaching activities, the picture in the village is completely different, they added.

A visit on January 26 found closed schools in several villages including Konabaria, Talgharia, Bhaganadi, Rayapur, Arjunpara, Kalupara, Majhgram, Bajekala, Shantipur, Katila, Sripatipara, Goalkandi, Khamargram, Madhaimuri and Nakhpara.

Md Kawser Mahmud Khalid, a seventh grader of Katila Sabuj Sangha School, said, since school closing he has been working as a day-labourer in someone's field; he is very happy to get Tk 500 per day.

Another fifth grader Shubh Pramanik of Shubh Village Government Primary School said, he cannot attend online classes due to lack of electronic equipment; so he is doing day-earning work.

Shukur Mridha, a guardian from Majhgram area in the upazila, said after school closing, their young sons are meeting their family financial needs

by working as day-labourers. But, he feared, earning money at this age will prevent them from returning to school.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Monira Khatun said, students are staying in houses after school-college closing from January 22 to February 6; some of them may be working in fields to meet their temporary needs; but they will return to school soon after assignment begins.











BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 2: Poor equipment facilities and weak online class-taking capacities are hampering in-house study of school students in Bagmara Upazila of the district.In this situation, most students are going out of reading mind and getting engaged in day-earning activities. Some of them are working in onion-farming fields.While talking with is correspondent of The Daily Observer, guardians of various levels said, most school students cannot attend online classes in the upazila due to necessary equipment lacking; especially, students from needy families are being deprived of online classes amid Omicron-driven Covid-19 situation.School and student sources said, while most students are failing to attend online classes because of own equipment capacity crunch, the online-frequency is also poor; and at the village level, the picture of online class is very worse. Though the ministry of education has promised to continue online teaching activities, the picture in the village is completely different, they added.A visit on January 26 found closed schools in several villages including Konabaria, Talgharia, Bhaganadi, Rayapur, Arjunpara, Kalupara, Majhgram, Bajekala, Shantipur, Katila, Sripatipara, Goalkandi, Khamargram, Madhaimuri and Nakhpara.Md Kawser Mahmud Khalid, a seventh grader of Katila Sabuj Sangha School, said, since school closing he has been working as a day-labourer in someone's field; he is very happy to get Tk 500 per day.Another fifth grader Shubh Pramanik of Shubh Village Government Primary School said, he cannot attend online classes due to lack of electronic equipment; so he is doing day-earning work.Shukur Mridha, a guardian from Majhgram area in the upazila, said after school closing, their young sons are meeting their family financial needsby working as day-labourers. But, he feared, earning money at this age will prevent them from returning to school.Upazila Primary Education Officer Monira Khatun said, students are staying in houses after school-college closing from January 22 to February 6; some of them may be working in fields to meet their temporary needs; but they will return to school soon after assignment begins.