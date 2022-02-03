Video
Trump sets stage for 2024, saying the quiet part louder and louder

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

WASHINGTON, Feb 2: He may have lost the White House and his social media megaphone but Donald Trump is reminding Americans of his ability to dominate the political conversation as he courts controversy on the comeback trail.
Surrounded by "Trump Won" flags at a rally Saturday in Texas, the loser of the 2020 election teased another run for president and dangled impunity for those who waged last year's attack on the Capitol in a failed bid to halt the transfer of power to Joe Biden.
Trump claimed that those charged in the assault -- characterized by the FBI as an act of domestic terror -- were being "treated so unfairly" and vowed that "if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons."
Perhaps attempting to reach beyond the few obscure TV channels carrying the rally live, Trump upped the ante by accusing a trio of Black prosecutors pursuing him over a panoply of alleged crimes as "racist."
The 75-year-old property magnate urged his followers to launch "the biggest protests we have ever had" if the prosecutors "do anything wrong or illegal."
The rally made headlines for its lawless, authoritarian tone but Trump set off bigger alarm bells the following day, repeating his false assertion that his vice president Mike Pence could have rejected Biden's victories in a handful of crucial battleground states.
"Unfortunately, he didn't exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!" Trump railed, in perhaps the most explicit and self-incriminating statement yet of his intent.
Stubbornly pushing false allegations of widespread voter fraud that got him banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump has argued all along that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election.
But the former reality TV star's Sunday statement rather gave the game away -- making clear that his only aim was to wrestle victory back from Biden, not to resolve disputes over electoral votes.
It confirmed suspicions of bad faith raised when Trump was caught on tape trying to order a Georgia elections administrator to change its tally enough for him to win the state by a single vote.
"This is an admission, and a massively un-American statement," outspoken Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said of Trump's latest outburst.    -AFP


