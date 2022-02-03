Female students join male peers as Afghan universities reopen

KABUL, Feb 2: Afghanistan's public universities on Wednesday opened for the first time since the Taliban took over the country last year, with female students joining their male counterparts heading back to campus.

The Taliban administration had not officially announced its plan for female university students, but education officials told Reuters women were permitted to attend classes on the proviso they were physically separated from male students.

Under its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the hardline Islamist Taliban had barred women and girls from education. The group says it has changed since resuming power on Aug. 15 as foreign forces withdrew, but has been vague on its plans and high school-aged girls in many provinces have still not been allowed to return to school. Some private universities have reopened, but in many cases female students have not been able to return to class.

The international community has made education of girls and women a key part of its demands as the Taliban seek more foreign aid and the unfreezing of overseas assets. The United Nations late on Tuesday praised the inclusion of female students at the country's public universities, appearing to indicate official confirmation.

An education official who asked not be named because he was not authorised to speak to media said universities had been given different options to keep female students isolated, including separated classes and staggered operating hours to divide the genders.

Khalil Ahmad Bihsudwal, the head of Nangarhar University, told Reuters male and female students at the institution would attend separate classes, a practice already in place in many provinces. Only universities in warmer provinces opened on Wednesday. Tertiary institutions in colder areas, including Kabul, are due to resume on Feb. 26.

The Taliban have said they have no objection to education for women, but want classes to be segregated and the curriculum based on Islamic principles. "We were told that the classes will be held according to the Sharia law," said Malik Samadi, a 23-year-old mathematics student. "I hope that they keep all the courses, because society needs them."

On Tuesday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the reopening of universities was an "important step" as it offered equal access to education for all. The reopenings come a week after a Taliban delegation held talks with Western officials in Norway, where they were pressed on improving the rights of women to unlock billions of dollars in seized assets and frozen foreign aid. -REUTERS













