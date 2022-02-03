Video
Thursday, 3 February, 2022
Mamata's 'unite' appeal for 2024 election targets BJP, Congress, Left

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

KOLKATA, Feb 2: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all the regional parties to come together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also took an apparent dig at the Congress.
Addressing a meeting after being re-elected unopposed as the TMC chairperson, Mamata Banerjee took an apparent dig at the Congress, saying if it wants to "sit back" because of its "ego", her party cannot be blamed.
"We want all regional parties to come together and defeat the BJP in 2024. We want everybody to come together and fight against the BJP and defeat it. Our motto is the BJP has to be defeated. If we can defeat CPI(M) in West Bengal, we can also defeat BJP nationally," Mamata Banerjee said.
"The Congress had helped the BJP to win the polls in Meghalaya and Chandigarh," she alleged. "We want those who are opposed to BJP should come on one platform, but if someone wants to sit back because of ego then we can't be blamed. We will fight against the BJP alone if needed," she said.
The majority of the Congress MLAs in Meghalaya switched to the TMC, making it the main opposition party. In Chandigarh, BJP managed to bag the mayor seat as Congress councillors abstained from voting for the post, after poll results threw up a hung house with AAP winning most of the seats.    -PTI


