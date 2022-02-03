Video
UK diplomacy 'worthless': Russian UN official

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

LONDON, Feb 2: A senior Russian official at the United Nations on Wednesday slammed British diplomacy, just hours before Boris Johnson speaks to Vladimir Putin to try to defuse the Ukraine crisis.
"There is always room for diplomacy, but frankly, we don't trust British diplomacy," Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy ambassador to the UN told Sky News in an interview. "I think in recent years British diplomacy has shown that it is absolutely worthless," he added. "I really don't want to offend anybody, especially my good friends, British diplomats, but really, the results are nothing to boast about."
Britain's prime minister visited Kyiv on Tuesday, warning that Russian forces massed on the border represented a "clear and present danger" to Ukraine. Johnson was on Wednesday to talk to Putin in a delayed phone call to cool fears about the Kremlin's intent.
But Polyanskiy's comments, although not unsurprising given both countries have been at loggerheads for years, indicated that a breakthrough looked unpromising. Tensions between London and Moscow reached their peak in 2018 when former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, southern England.
Britain blamed Russia for the attempted murder with the weapons-grade chemical agent Novichok, and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats. Polyanskiy said the West was exaggerating the number of Russian forces at the Ukraine border.     -AFP


