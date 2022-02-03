Video
Home Foreign News

Johnson faces no confidence vote

He bids to reset premiership with \'levelling up\' pledge

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

He bids to reset premiership with 'levelling up' pledgeLONDON, Feb 2: Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said he would submit a letter of no confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, saying so-called 'partygate' was distracting the government at a time of international crisis.
Johnson is facing calls to resign after weeks of a steady drip of reports alleging his aides, and he himself, had staged and attended parties in his Downing Street office and residence at a time when millions of Britons were under Covid-19 lockdowns.
A confidence vote can be triggered if 15% of the 359 Conservative members of parliament write letters demanding one to the chairman of the 1922 Committee.
Boris Johnson will set a plan to "level up" England on Wednesday when he tried to switch from the locking event scandal at his street residence by turning to one of the major policy promises that made him excellent. Minister in 2019.
Does the government say it has identified 12 missions to shift the focus and resources to the United Kingdom "Forget" in 2030, including what he said was the biggest power shift from London to local leaders in the times.
Other targets include bringing local public transportation closer to London standards, expanding 5G and fiber broadband throughout the country and working to eliminate illiteracy and innumerated among elementary school graduates, he said.
"From the first day, the decisive mission of this government has risen to this country, to destroy the relationship between geography and destiny so wherever you live, you have access to the same occasion," Johnson said.
He described the policy when he fought to support the highest prime after damaging the revelations of the parties in Downing Street and other government buildings during the Covid-19 locking which had played a bad role with voters and alienated several parliamentarians in his own conservative party.
A report on the meeting on Monday refers to "serious leadership failure" at the heart of the British government.
Johnson adopted his "leveling up" slogan in the 2019 election as an abbreviation to overcome regional inequality, especially between former industrial and London and Southeast areas.
Along with the promise to "get Brexit to do", Johnson's promise to hijack money into cities in the UK helped his government to win parliamentary seats in 2019 in areas that had never chosen previous conservatives.
Political opponents say the initiative is populist and do not have new substances or money, and local leaders will look carefully whether there are new expenses in the plan.
Gove Michael, the minister in charge of giving the policy, said Brexit 2016 voting to leave the European Union was the "wake-up call" needed by the state to change its economic model.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

