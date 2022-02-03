Petersen ruled out of New Zealand tour

JOHANNESBURG, FEB 2: The South African cricket team suffered a blow ahead of their tour of New Zealand when new batting star Keegan Petersen was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cricket South Africa announced Petersen's forced withdrawal on Wednesday, less than 12 hours before the team's departure on Wednesday evening.

Petersen, 28, was named player of the series after South Africa's 2-1 series win against India last month.

Playing in only his second series, Petersen filled the key number three batting position for South Africa and topped the run-scorers with 276 runs at an average of 46.00 with his top score of 82 coming in a crucial run chase in the third Test.

Petersen will be replaced by Zubayr Hamza, 26, who played the most recent of his five Tests against England in 2019/20.

In a statement, CSA said Petersen was "well and asymptomatic" but that CSA's medical staff would stay in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being.

South Africa are already without key strike bowler Anrich Nortje, who also missed the India series because of a hip injury.

South Africa will play two Test matches against New Zealand, the world Test champions. Both will be at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on February 17 and 25. -AFP















