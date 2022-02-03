Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Petersen ruled out of New Zealand tour

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

JOHANNESBURG, FEB 2: The South African cricket team suffered a blow ahead of their tour of New Zealand when new batting star Keegan Petersen was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.
Cricket South Africa announced Petersen's forced withdrawal on Wednesday, less than 12 hours before the team's departure on Wednesday evening.
Petersen, 28, was named player of the series after South Africa's 2-1 series win against India last month.
Playing in only his second series, Petersen filled the key number three batting position for South Africa and topped the run-scorers with 276 runs at an average of 46.00 with his top score of 82 coming in a crucial run chase in the third Test.
Petersen will be replaced by Zubayr Hamza, 26, who played the most recent of his five Tests against England in 2019/20.
In a statement, CSA said Petersen was "well and asymptomatic" but that CSA's medical staff would stay in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being.
South Africa are already without key strike bowler Anrich Nortje, who also missed the India series because of a hip injury.
South Africa will play two Test matches against New Zealand, the world Test champions. Both will be at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on February 17 and 25.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sanchez stars to relaunch Chile's World Cup hopes
South African players support coach Boucher says captain Elgar
Petersen ruled out of New Zealand tour
BPL teams gear up to bolster their position
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Siddons in city to start 2nd stint coaching with Tigers
Fixture finalised only 24 hrs before league kicks off!
Guests to arrive on Feb 12 to play ODI, T20i series


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft