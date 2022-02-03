Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BPL teams gear up to bolster their position

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

BPL teams gear up to bolster their position

BPL teams gear up to bolster their position

The six franchisees gear up to bolster their position in the point table of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as the second part of Dhaka phase starts today (Thursday).
Khulna Tigers will take on Sylhet Sunrisers in the first match, scheduled to start from 12:30 pm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while Chattogram Challengers will face off Comilla Victorians in the second match, which will start from 5.30 pm at the same venue.
The six franchisees had already moved to Dhaka after the completion of Chattogram phase.
The second phase of Dhaka will see two matchdays before it moves to Sylhet. The final phase of Dhaka will start on February 11.
Fortune Barishal currently tops the table with eight points from six matches while Comilla followed them with six points from four matches.
Minister Group Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers also had six points but for a better run rate, Dhaka are in the third spot now. Khulna Tigers have been in fifth place with four points from five matches while Sylhet languished at the bottom table, securing just two points from four matches.
After almost half of the BPL, Dhaka's Tamim Iqbal, who rediscovered his killer form in Chattogram has been at the top of the batting chart with 262 runs from six matches. He struck one century and two half-centuries in the process so far.
Chattogram's Will Jacks who drew the attention with his power-packed batting is in the second spot with 223 runs from seven matches. He struck two half-centuries, but his strike rate is mind-blowing 160.
No other batters however could cross the 200-run mark with Dhaka captain Mahmudulla Riyad being close with 194 runs.
Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan who made 137 runs with the willow with one half-century so far, tops the bowling chart with 10 wickets from six matches. His teammate Dwayne Bravo and Khulna's Kamrul Islam Rabbi also have 10 wickets under the belt but the economy rate and bowling average-wise, Shakib is in the top position.
Chattogram trio Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Miraz and Shoriful Islam followed them with nine wickets so far. BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sanchez stars to relaunch Chile's World Cup hopes
South African players support coach Boucher says captain Elgar
Petersen ruled out of New Zealand tour
BPL teams gear up to bolster their position
Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians
Siddons in city to start 2nd stint coaching with Tigers
Fixture finalised only 24 hrs before league kicks off!
Guests to arrive on Feb 12 to play ODI, T20i series


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft