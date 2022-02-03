

BPL teams gear up to bolster their position

Khulna Tigers will take on Sylhet Sunrisers in the first match, scheduled to start from 12:30 pm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while Chattogram Challengers will face off Comilla Victorians in the second match, which will start from 5.30 pm at the same venue.

The six franchisees had already moved to Dhaka after the completion of Chattogram phase.

The second phase of Dhaka will see two matchdays before it moves to Sylhet. The final phase of Dhaka will start on February 11.

Fortune Barishal currently tops the table with eight points from six matches while Comilla followed them with six points from four matches.

Minister Group Dhaka and Chattogram Challengers also had six points but for a better run rate, Dhaka are in the third spot now. Khulna Tigers have been in fifth place with four points from five matches while Sylhet languished at the bottom table, securing just two points from four matches.

After almost half of the BPL, Dhaka's Tamim Iqbal, who rediscovered his killer form in Chattogram has been at the top of the batting chart with 262 runs from six matches. He struck one century and two half-centuries in the process so far.

Chattogram's Will Jacks who drew the attention with his power-packed batting is in the second spot with 223 runs from seven matches. He struck two half-centuries, but his strike rate is mind-blowing 160.

No other batters however could cross the 200-run mark with Dhaka captain Mahmudulla Riyad being close with 194 runs.

Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan who made 137 runs with the willow with one half-century so far, tops the bowling chart with 10 wickets from six matches. His teammate Dwayne Bravo and Khulna's Kamrul Islam Rabbi also have 10 wickets under the belt but the economy rate and bowling average-wise, Shakib is in the top position.

Chattogram trio Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Miraz and Shoriful Islam followed them with nine wickets so far. BSS











