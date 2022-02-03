

Moeen Ali arrives in Dhaka to join Comilla Victorians

Comilla Victorians had a great start to the BPL winning the first three matches in a row. Minister Group Dhaka snapped their winning run, but despite being in a good position in the BPL point table.

Moeen Ali, however, increased their strength further. Comilla had also Sunil Narine, who has not yet got a chance to play a match, but the Caribbean star is practicing regularly.

Among the foreign cricketers, who are regularly playing, are Faf du Plessis, Karim Janat and Cameron Delport. All three are performing tremendously.

Moin, however, has been in great form. A few days ago against the West Indies, he blasted 63 off 26 balls with one four and seven sixes. He also took five wickets with the ball in that T20 series.

With Moeen and Narine, who are amongst the best T20 players, in the team, Comilla, which is crowded with foreign stars, must be in sweet problem now. -BSS

























England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is recruited by Comilla Victorians, arrived here today to play the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament.Comilla Victorians had a great start to the BPL winning the first three matches in a row. Minister Group Dhaka snapped their winning run, but despite being in a good position in the BPL point table.Moeen Ali, however, increased their strength further. Comilla had also Sunil Narine, who has not yet got a chance to play a match, but the Caribbean star is practicing regularly.Among the foreign cricketers, who are regularly playing, are Faf du Plessis, Karim Janat and Cameron Delport. All three are performing tremendously.Moin, however, has been in great form. A few days ago against the West Indies, he blasted 63 off 26 balls with one four and seven sixes. He also took five wickets with the ball in that T20 series.With Moeen and Narine, who are amongst the best T20 players, in the team, Comilla, which is crowded with foreign stars, must be in sweet problem now. -BSS