Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:37 AM
Siddons in city to start 2nd stint coaching with Tigers

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Sports Reporter

Former Australia batter Jamie Siddons arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday to take charge of a batting coach, who was the head coach of Bangladesh senior men's team one decade ago.
A Qatar Airways flight carried Siddons at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:45 pm (BST). His position is yet to be cleared since former South Africa captain Ashwell Prince is the current batting coach of the senior team and the Aussie master has possibility to work with age level teams or HP unit although the BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Yunus on Tuesday expressed his intension get Siddons involved with the national players more.
Siddons, 57, was associated with the Bangladesh National team between 2007 and 2011 as the head coach and the agreement was not extended after the 2011 World Cup fiasco of Bangladesh.


