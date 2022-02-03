Video
Bangladesh Premier League

Fixture finalised only 24 hrs before league kicks off!

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Finally! Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), the governing body of local football was able to finalise the fixture of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in the afternoon on Wednesday, about only 24 hours before the first match.
According to the fixture, Bashundhara Kings will face Swadhinata Krira Sangha at 3:00 pm today (Thursday) at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. At the same time, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will meet Uttar Baridhara at Birshreshtha Fl Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
At around 2:37 pm on Wednesday, the media men were informed of the fixture by the BFF media department. It was only 24 hours before the first match of the league.
That was not all. The drama that the Professional League Management Committee of BFF is directing had a dedicated episode exclusively regarding the venue. The committee had changed the number of venues to only two overnight at a night-time meeting on Tuesday. The Media were informed about this update minutes before midnight.
The committee led by the chairperson and BFF Senior Vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy had a decision to play the matches of the top tier league of the country at seven venues throughout the country. Once again, the same committee decided on Saturday that the matches would be played at four venues only! Only two days after that these same gentlemen decided that the league matches could only be played at three venues. Recently, these football officials came to a decision on Tuesday night that they might only be able to host matches at two venues. What a relief! They were able to decide one thing at least!
Who knows if the drama has ended or it is just another beginning of an episode to it.









