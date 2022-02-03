

Guests to arrive on Feb 12 to play ODI, T20i series

The Afghanistan players initially were scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on February 19 but the visiting side made an appeal to the host cricket board to allow them for a conditioning camp and the BCB reached in a decision on the issue.

"Afghanistan will arrive 4 to 5 days earlier than the scheduled date for preparing themselves well" BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told journalists on Wednesday. "According to the schedule, we are expecting them to arrive on February 12."

"They have requested us to set up a conditioning camp herein Bangladesh and we kept their request. We have a plan to organise this conditioning camp in Sylhet," he assured.

The six bilateral matches of two distinct formats will be arranged in three venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. The BCB Executive said, "We have a plan to use Dhaka and two Chattogram venues for the ODI and T20i series."

The ongoing BPL is taking place keeping gallery seats vacant due to Covid-19 raise throughout the World and the forthcoming international series is also going to be a closed-door event.

"We have to follow the government instructions and hence Afghanistan players' movements will be limited and viewers will not be allowed in the ground," he confirmed.

The BCB failed to ensure the DRS system in the current season of BPL due to unavailability of manpower and it was assumed that the DRS system will possibly remain absence in the home series against Afghanistan and the ADRS may use as the crises remedy. But the BCB CEO gave good news about DRS. In this regard he said, "There will be DRS in the Afghanistan series and even it will be available from in the BPL play-off phase matches in Dhaka."















