BCB bring change in Tigresses squad

ICC Women's Cricket WC 2022 The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced included the name of Nuzhat Tasnia as a travelling reserve in the Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in March-April this year.

The BCB announced the 15-member National Women's squad on January 25 without any reserve name. But the BCB Press release on Wednesday claimed that Shanjida Akther Maghla was the earlier name as a reserve player in the squad.

Nuzhat, 25, therefore, became the second travelling reserve player in the side led by Nigar Sultana Joty.

The 12th Women's ODI World Cup will take place between March 4 and April 3 this year and the event will kick start with the match between hosts New Zealand and West Indies. Tigresses will begin their mission on the following day with the clash against South Africa.

Girls in Red and Green will take on hosts Whiteferns on March 7, Pakistan Divas on March 14, West Indies on the following day, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27.

The top four teams will be qualified for the knock-out stage. The first semi-final of the event will be held on March 30 and the 2nd one in the following day with the final on April 3.



SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Suraiya Azmim and Jahanara Alam

Travelling Reserves: Shanjida Akther Maghla and Nuzhat Tasnia.













