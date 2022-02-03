Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 February, 2022, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre

NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre

NCC Bank Ltd inaugurated country's first innovation centre for banking services.  Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar inaugurated the innovation center at bank head office recently while Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Senior Executive Vice President and CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman along with other members of Senior Management Team (SMT) were present on the occasion, says a press release.
Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar said that innovation centre is a proven concept aimed at delivering digital banking services to the customers efficiently which is observed in many developed countries. NCC Bank is committed to provide the best & technology based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in prompt and secured way. We want to encourage the team to come up with innovative ideas & solutions which can enhance, improve and re-imagine the way to serve clients and do banking. This launching is in line with our commitment to support the Government vision of Digital Bangladesh.  
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said that rapid change in financial technology are re-shaping the future of banking industry and this center will help in driving and inspiring a culture of disruption and innovation within NCC Bank Ltd. This ground-breaking digital innovation center will deliver the digital financial products to help customer hassle free banking from anytime anywhere ensuring data security. He also added that using the digital product "Sanchayee", customers can now open a current or saving account instantly.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre
Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution
Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd
‘Initiative to set up gold refinery is a timely step’
Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge
India allocates Rs 300cr for BD in 2022-23 fiscal
Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of Kamalpur Border Haat


Latest News
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
Man killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram
3 held with 1,000 Yaba pills
3 killed as train hit private car in Dinajpur
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
Shab-e-Meraj on February 28
12 migrants found frozen to death near Greek border
US sends troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine tension
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Most Read News
DNCC to recover illegally occupied roads
46 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
We should not be branded as a ‘Maid exporter’ nation
Clash over factory closure
Himel's janaza held on RU campus, taken to village home for burial
24 killed, dozens injured as flooding hits Ecuador
Khaleda sent back home from hospital fearing C-19 surge
Govt hiring lobbyists for protecting criminal officials: Fakhrul
3 killed as train rams private car in Dinajpur rail crossing
Covid: 31 more die, 13,154 new cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft