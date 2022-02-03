

NCC Bank inaugurates innovation centre

NCC Bank Ltd inaugurated country's first innovation centre for banking services. Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar inaugurated the innovation center at bank head office recently while Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Deputy Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Senior Executive Vice President and CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman along with other members of Senior Management Team (SMT) were present on the occasion, says a press release.Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar said that innovation centre is a proven concept aimed at delivering digital banking services to the customers efficiently which is observed in many developed countries. NCC Bank is committed to provide the best & technology based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers in prompt and secured way. We want to encourage the team to come up with innovative ideas & solutions which can enhance, improve and re-imagine the way to serve clients and do banking. This launching is in line with our commitment to support the Government vision of Digital Bangladesh.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said that rapid change in financial technology are re-shaping the future of banking industry and this center will help in driving and inspiring a culture of disruption and innovation within NCC Bank Ltd. This ground-breaking digital innovation center will deliver the digital financial products to help customer hassle free banking from anytime anywhere ensuring data security. He also added that using the digital product "Sanchayee", customers can now open a current or saving account instantly.