

Premier Bank holds workshop on 4th industrial revolution

The Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim inaugurated the session as chief guest. Mohammed Ishaque Miah, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, Information Systems Development and Support Department attended the programme as a special guest, says a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Banani Branch, Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Gulshan Branch Shahed Sekander, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Narayangonj Branch Shahid Hasan Mallik, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Anisul Kabir of the Premier Bank Limited, Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, National Consultant & Deputy Secretary, and S. M. Tofayel Ahmad, System Analyst Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank were also present in the program.

In his opening statement, M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said "We must develop our ability to be independent in order to survive in the face of global competition. We must quickly develop strategic plans that benefit from the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as IoT, BlockChain and Robotics. Our primary goal must be to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4th industrial revolution and also we must ensure the protection of our data as well as unbroken connectivity between the Internet and other technologies. We must take steps centrally and balance continuously updating our technological equipment as well as our technological security risk measures."















Learning and Talent Development Centre of the Premier Bank Ltd arranged a day-long virtual workshop on the Challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution.The Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim inaugurated the session as chief guest. Mohammed Ishaque Miah, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank, Information Systems Development and Support Department attended the programme as a special guest, says a press release.Among others, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Banani Branch, Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Gulshan Branch Shahed Sekander, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Narayangonj Branch Shahid Hasan Mallik, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Anisul Kabir of the Premier Bank Limited, Golam Mohammed Bhuiyan, National Consultant & Deputy Secretary, and S. M. Tofayel Ahmad, System Analyst Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank were also present in the program.In his opening statement, M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank said "We must develop our ability to be independent in order to survive in the face of global competition. We must quickly develop strategic plans that benefit from the latest technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution such as IoT, BlockChain and Robotics. Our primary goal must be to develop a skilled workforce to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the 4th industrial revolution and also we must ensure the protection of our data as well as unbroken connectivity between the Internet and other technologies. We must take steps centrally and balance continuously updating our technological equipment as well as our technological security risk measures."