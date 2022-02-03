

Padma Bank signs MoU with Abdul Monem Ltd

Under the agreement, the two companies offer a variety of business services, including foreign exchange, funded and non-funded, and loan services.

Acting CEO and Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Managing Director of Abdul Monem Limited ASM Mainuddin Monem signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials of the two organizations were present at the occasion.

The fourth-generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.

















