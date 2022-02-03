Kaiser A Chowdhury takes charges as BIAC CEO



Kaiser A. Chowdhury

Kaiser A. Chowdhury has been a banking professional, starting his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank (1975-1999), where he spent most of his time in the Credit arena including a stint at Grindlays International Training Centre, Chennai, India as a Credit Instructor. He served One Bank Ltd. (1995-2005) as its Deputy Managing Director, AB Bank Limited (2005-2012) as its President & Managing Director and Meghna Bank Limited (2013-June 2014) as its founder Managing Director and CEO. He was also the Principal of the Dhaka Bank Training Institute.

During his career Mr. Chowdhury attended several training courses/workshops at home and abroad. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka (1969-1973).



















Kaiser A. Chowdhury joined Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) as its Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.Kaiser A. Chowdhury has been a banking professional, starting his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank (1975-1999), where he spent most of his time in the Credit arena including a stint at Grindlays International Training Centre, Chennai, India as a Credit Instructor. He served One Bank Ltd. (1995-2005) as its Deputy Managing Director, AB Bank Limited (2005-2012) as its President & Managing Director and Meghna Bank Limited (2013-June 2014) as its founder Managing Director and CEO. He was also the Principal of the Dhaka Bank Training Institute.During his career Mr. Chowdhury attended several training courses/workshops at home and abroad. He holds a Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka (1969-1973).