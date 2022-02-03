Video
Top oil producers eye modest output boost as prices surge

Published : Thursday, 3 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, Feb 2: The 23 members of the OPEC+ oil cartel, who meet on Wednesday, are expected to stick to their guns and increase output modestly as the price of crude surges.
As in January, analysts expect the taps to be opened slightly, to the tune of an additional 400,000 barrels per day, Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Energy, told AFP.
Representatives of the 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and their 10 allies through the OPEC+ agreement, will first meet at ministerial level before a broader video conference scheduled for 1300 GMT.
The cartel's prudent approach dates back to the spring of 2021 as demand recovered from drastic cuts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since then, OPEC+ has not deviated from its line despite calls in the autumn from the White House to further boost supplies to tamp down prices.
Current prices of around $90 do not seem likely to change their position.  
Since the last meeting of the organisation, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has risen by more than 14 percent and Brent by more than 11 percent, with both crude references hitting highs in January not seen for more than seven years.     -AFP


